Watch: Statue Of Liberty Comes To Life In Dazzling Drone Show In New York

The United States celebrated its 247th independence day on July 4, 2023.

People in New York City witnessed the dazzling drone show which took the form of Statue of Liberty. The drone show took place before the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States' 247th independence day. According to media reports, Macy's had a drone show for the first time ever.

Several videos of the drone show have surfaced on the internet. The video shows spectators cheering when 500 drones formed the shape of the Statue of Liberty on the East River.

"Rarely is my old jaded NYC [self] wowed by anything but this Statue of Liberty live tonight! [Macy's] ya done good!" @NamelyNorm tweeted about the experience.

Rarely is my old jaded NYC ass wowed by anything but this Statue of Liberty live tonight! Macys ya done good! #4thofJuly#MacysFireworks#rooseveltIsland#statueoflibertypic.twitter.com/pOcpXYTn22 — Not for nuthin but… (@NamelyNorm) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, New Yorkers also watched in awe Tuesday night as Macy's 47th annual Fourth of July fireworks show lit up the sky in a dazzling display of colours, said The New York Post.

Crowds gathered along either side of the East River to get a view of the spectacular 25-minute extravaganza that featured 60,000 shells exploding into the night sky to celebrate Independence Day.

The show included a special tribute to Tina Turner and many who watched from Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City were particularly impressed by the golden display of explosions honouring the "Queen of Rock 'N Roll," who died in May at the age of 83.

The special section of the Macy's show featured Turner's song "The Best" as thousands of shells cast the night sky in gold hues and cascading shimmer.

On this historic day, US leaders and its citizens commemorate the sacrifices of the nation's revolutionaries who fought for independence from the British in 1776 and also acknowledge the efforts of US soldiers and military in safeguarding the nation.