Watch: Over 500 Drones Put Up Spectacular Light Show In China

Most of us have seen light and sound shows, but this one was a little different. A video has captured a spectacular light show put on with the help of 526 drones in China. The light show, which took place in Guiyang city in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Monday, delighted spectators and netizens alike.

Organised as part of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019, the high-tech light show saw drones in a rainbow of colours, forming hearts, butterflies, the logo of the expo and more, reports CGTN. The beautiful video shows the drones flying in formation as they created different designs.

The drone light show will be performed every night till the end of May.

