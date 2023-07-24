Video: Black Unarmed Man Attacked By Police Dog In US Despite Surrendering

Police officers called for a first aid kit after the incident.

A police dog attacked an unarmed black man in the US after he surrendered with his hands raised in the air following a "lengthy pursuit", according to a report in CNN. The incident took place on July 4 when the cops tried to pull over a commercial semi-truck that failed to stop for an inspection. A video was released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities filed a report on the case, which was redacted, according to the CNN. It said that the truck was stopped since it was "missing a left rear mud flap".

But the vehicle continued west on the highway in Jackson County and the driver even made "eye contact" with the inspector, the report further said.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose.

When the truck stopped, an officer pointed a weapon toward the semi-truck and ordered the driver to "get out", as per CNN.

However, the driver ignored the orders and began driving backwards. Officers followed the truck that eventually stopped and the driver came out surrounded by several police cars and officers.

The video circulating on social media then showed the driver standing in front of cops with his hands in the air.

Pickaway County, Ohio K-9 unit attacks an unarmed Black man



Footage apparently shows a police dog being released by a K-9 unit to attack an unarmed Black man who was kneeling on the ground.



The Columbus Dispatch pic.twitter.com/4Fl3lf8oPU — @ the law & order train 2.0 (@anotherRev_ike_) July 24, 2023

A police officer who has a dog can be heard telling Rose to "go on the ground or you're gonna get bit". However, the dog was released and it mauled the driver.

"Do not release the dog with his hands up!" a trooper can be heard shouting multiple times before the cop released the dog.

The video showed the dog biting and pulling Rose by his arm as he screamed loudly.

"Get it off!" Rose shouts repeatedly. "Get the dog off of him!" one pf the policemen yelled.

Other officers can be heard calling for a first aid kit.

The driver was eventually taken into custody, but it is not clear if the officer responsible for directing the dog to attack him faced any disciplinary action, according to NBC News.

The highway patrol clarified that "the canine involved in the incident is from the Circleville Police Department and not the Ohio State Highway Patrol".