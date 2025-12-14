"Very Cruel Attack On Jews": Israeli President Condemns Shooting In Sydney

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned Sunday's shooting in Sydney, calling it a "cruel attack on Jews" and urged the Australian authorities to step up the fight against antisemitism.

"At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews," said Herzog in a speech at an event in Jerusalem, where he called on Australia to "fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society".

There has been no official confirmation in Australia that the attack targeted the Jewish community.

