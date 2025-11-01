Venezuela Says Russia Expressed 'Full Support' Against US 'Hostilities'

Venezuela's foreign minister said Monday Russia had expressed its "full support" as the South American country confronts a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers by US forces deployed in the Caribbean.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "expressed Russia's firm solidarity with the people of Venezuela and with President Nicolas Maduro Moros, and reaffirmed its full support in the face of hostilities against our country," Yvan Gil said on Telegram after a phone call with his counterpart in Moscow.

