Buildings Toppled, People Trapped: Pics Show Damage As Quakes Hit Venezuela

Strong earthquakes struck west of Venezuela's capital on Wednesday, toppling buildings in Caracas, trapping people in the rubble. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The intensity of the two earthquakes, said to be among the strongest quakes to hit the country in more than a century.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said she would declare a state of emergency and request funds from multilateral organizations to back the recovery effort. LIVE UPDATES HERE

"We extend our condolences to those who have unfortunately suffered the loss of a family member," she said in a national address.

People stand next to others in wheelchairs and hospital beds on the street after an earthquake, in Caracas, Venezuela

Local officials and witnesses reported collapsed buildings, rescues and a growing number of injured.

Many Venezuelans were at home when the quakes struck during a public holiday marking an 1821 military victory that helped secure the country's independence from Spain.

People ride past a collapsed building after an earthquake, in La Guaira, Venezuela

Residents across Caracas rushed to evacuate as buildings shook.

Venezuela's largest airport, in Maiquetia on the coast north of Caracas, was closed due to damages.

Emergency services work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake, in Caracas, Venezuela

The United States Geological Survey projects injuries and deaths in the thousands. Landslides have also been triggered by the earthquake.

Venezuela lies in a seismically active zone where the Caribbean Plate meets the South American Plate.

Emergency services work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake, in Caracas, Venezuela

An estimated 30,000 people were killed when a powerful quake caused widespread destruction in the cities of Merida and Caracas in 1812, according to the USGS.

Shortly after Venezuela's twin quakes, a 6.9 magnitude tremor hit northern Japan, with no casualties or material damage reported.