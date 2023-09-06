Vast AI Fleet, Sea-Based Drones: How US Plans To Counter Threats From China

US plans to use autonomous systems to counter threats from China (Representational)

The US Department of Defense is considering the development of a vast network of Artificial Intelligence-powered technology, drones and autonomous systems within the next two years to counter threats from China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

In a speech on Wednesday the deputy secretary of defense, Kathleen Hicks will sketch out some of the air, land and sea capabilities that the Pentagon is looking to develop, the report added.

The Pentagon plans to use artificial intelligence for autonomous systems to detect and engage enemy targets and can include self-piloting air- and sea-based drones, according to the Journal.

The department for defense did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

