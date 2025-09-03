Advertisement

"Come Visit Us": Vladimir Putin Invites Kim Jong Un To Russia

Kim Jong Un had earlier pledged his full support to Vladimir Putin, promising to do "everything I can to assist" Moscow

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Come Visit Us": Vladimir Putin Invites Kim Jong Un To Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leave after a meeting in Beijing.
Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia after holding talks in Beijing with him, according to video published by the Kremlin.

"See you soon," Kim said through an interpreter, hugging Putin goodbye after talks that lasted two-and-a-half hours.

"We are waiting for you, come visit us," Putin replied.

Kim had earlier pledged his full support to Putin, promising to do "everything I can to assist" Moscow as the Russian president thanked Pyongyang for sending troops to fight against Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan/Andrew Osborn)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Russia
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com