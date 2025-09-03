"Come Visit Us": Vladimir Putin Invites Kim Jong Un To Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia after holding talks in Beijing with him, according to video published by the Kremlin.

"See you soon," Kim said through an interpreter, hugging Putin goodbye after talks that lasted two-and-a-half hours.

"We are waiting for you, come visit us," Putin replied.

Kim had earlier pledged his full support to Putin, promising to do "everything I can to assist" Moscow as the Russian president thanked Pyongyang for sending troops to fight against Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan/Andrew Osborn)

