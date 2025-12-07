70,000 Ukrainian Women Join Army To Fight Russia War, 20% Rise Since 2022

Over 70,000 women are serving in Ukraine's armed forces in 2025, a 20 per cent increase since 2022, with more than 5,500 deployed directly to the front line.

The rise is reportedly driven by modern technology, especially drones, which have created combat and technical opportunities for women previously unavailable in the army.

The surge comes as Ukraine absorbs heavy losses. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky estimated around 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and at least 390,000 wounded since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Russia.

Drone warfare has allowed women to take on combat and technical roles without engaging in traditional front-line duties. For Monka, 26, a pilot of short-range FPV drones in the Third Army Corps, technology made it possible to serve effectively.

“The fact that technology lets us deliver ammunition without carrying it in our hands or running it to the front line, that's incredible,” she told The NY Post, after leaving her restaurant management job abroad to return home and enlist.

Drones have become a major part of Ukraine's strategy, striking Russian oil facilities, ammunition depots, and armoured positions. Some drones act as kamikaze units, others drop bombs and return, while many are used for reconnaissance.

Yaha, a 25-year-old bomber-drone pilot in the 9th Brigade, initially faced resistance when she asked to attend drone courses. “I liked that you could strike the enemy remotely,” she said. “So I thought this was our future.”

“War is not cool or glamorous. It's pain, suffering and loss. You just do it because you want to change the situation.”

Imla, 27, a former professional hockey player, began as a combat paramedic but quickly transitioned to drone operations. Her first reconnaissance mission left her nervous.

“To be honest, I even wanted to cry in some moments,” she said, as per ABC News. “But then, over time, you build up experience on the job and start feeling confident.”

Other units, like the Khartiia Corps, have launched recruitment campaigns targeting women for combat and technology roles, reporting a 20 per cent rise in female soldiers since 2024.

“In recent months, dozens of women have joined us in combat roles and are working successfully,” Khartiia public affairs officer Volodymyr Dehtyarov told ABC News. “The more technology we have, like drones, the more historically male professions open up.”

A media-driven recruitment campaign aims to bring in 15,000 new personnel, including women, for both combat and noncombat roles.