US Woman Sets Her Boyfriend's House On Fire After Another Woman Answers Phone

A Texas woman was arrested after burning her boyfriend's house down, Bexar County Sheriff's Office said. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, broke into her boyfriend's family home shortly before 2 am and set his house on fire after she had stolen several items from the home, the police said.

Ms Soto was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and arson, the police wrote in a news release posted on Facebook.

The police said, "Soto had FaceTimed her boyfriend when another woman answered his phone, who later turned out to be a relative of the boyfriend."

In a jealous rage, the woman set fire to a couch in the living room, and quickly the whole house was on fire. "While the house was on fire, the video was recorded and it was shown that she lit the couch on fire that spread, causing the home to go up in flames, as well as causing over $50,000 worth of damages," the news release said.

According to KSAT.com, Ms Soto FaceTimes her ex-boyfriend and showed a chair on fire inside his home. She told him, " "I hope your stuff is going to be ok," and then ended the call.

According to the news release, the Fire Marshall's Office helped BCSO with the arson investigation and BCSO issued two warrants for the arrest of Senaida Soto.

Ms Soto was arrested on Monday, around 2:30 pm, for Burglary Habitation- Force, 2nd-degree felony and Arson, 1st-degree felony.