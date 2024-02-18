US Woman Runs Over 7-Year-Old Son After Forcing Him To Walk Home From School: Report

The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse

A woman in Alabama allegedly drove over her seven-year-old child after forcing him to walk home from school as a punishment. According to the New York Post, the incident happened on February 9, when Sarai Rachel James, 27, picked up her son from school and got to know of his misbehavior by the school's principal. As a punishment, she made the boy get out of her car and asked him to walk or run the rest of the way home, which was about eight blocks away.

When she slowed down, the boy tried to grab the door handle of the car before his mother accelerated. Her action resulted in the boy being pulled under the car and run over by the rear tire.

Police Chief Michael Abercrombie told People that the boy survived the accident and sustained minor injuries. He suffered abrasions on his back and the side of his head and was transported to the University of Alabama Hospital.

''It was a miracle he was not hurt worse than he was. God was watching over that child that day,'' Mr Abercrombie told People.

The woman was arrested on February 8 and charged with aggravated child abuse, according to Marshall County Sheriff's Office online booking records. Aggravated child abuse is a Class B felony, according to the Alabama state code. If convicted, the charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.

Investigators believe that James ''accidentally'' ran over the boy, but she was negligent and irresponsible. ''She may not have realized he was doing that. But she should not have put him in that situation in the first place,'' Mr Abercrombie added.

She was released on a bond of $50,000 early on the morning of February 11 but has been barred from having any contact with her son. Department of Human Resources has taken custody of the little boy.

A 53-year-old woman who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was released from jail on a $500 bond, according to the outlet.