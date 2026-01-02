US Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Throwing Infant During Video Game Outburst

A 22-year-old Wisconsin man, Jalin White, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for seriously injuring his 8-month-old son during a violent outburst, according to People Magazine. The incident occurred after White became frustrated while losing in the video game NBA 2K, according to the Milwaukee County Prosecutor's Office.

White pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly causing great bodily harm to a child and child neglect resulting in great bodily harm. The court found that during a moment of anger, he threw the infant at a wall, leading to significant injuries.

In addition to the prison term, White has been sentenced to seven years of extended supervision following his release. The case has sparked renewed discussions around child abuse and the dangers of uncontrolled anger, especially in domestic environments.

"It's a really sad and really horrible situation," White's defense attorney Annette Rauch tells People Magazine. "He took full accountability for everything that happened yesterday. Obviously is incredibly remorseful. And very sorry to his family, the child's mother and her family as they're dealing with the fallout. He also sent his condolences to them as well and is hoping that when he finishes his sentence, he'll be able to return to society just a better person overall."

Authorities condemned the act as a severe lapse in parental responsibility and emphasized the seriousness of the harm caused to the child. Prosecutors stressed that emotional triggers-such as frustration from a video game-can never justify violent behavior, especially toward vulnerable children.

"My intentions were never to hurt my baby boy. Everything just happened so quick," White told the court during his sentencing, Fox 6 reported. "I want to take full accountability for my wrongs and my actions."

Prosecutors said the boy now has vision issues and needs a feeding tube, according to Fox 6.

"You have one of the most innocent of innocent victims in our community hurt by the very person who under the law should protect them and keep them safe and then attempts to cover up his actions," prosecutor Matthew Torbenson said during sentencing, per Fox 6.