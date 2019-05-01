US Welcomes Move To Designate Masood Azhar As Global Terrorist

China had blocked Masood Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN. (Reuters)

US today welcomed the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN and sought "sustained actions" from Pakistan against terrorism, consistent with its international obligations.

In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations designated Pakistan-based Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.

A spokesperson for the US Mission in UN told news agency PTI, "The US welcomes the addition of Masood Azhar to the UN 1267 ISIL and al-Qaida Sanctions list, which requires all UN member states to implement an assets freeze, a travel ban, and an arms embargo against Azhar."

"We expect all countries to uphold these obligations," the spokesperson said, noting that the Jaish-e Mohammed is a United Nations-designated terrorist group, and that Masood Azhar clearly met the criteria for designation by the world body.

Jaish has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and is a "serious threat" to regional stability and peace.

"We appreciate Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to not allow the

The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the Jaish in Jammu and Kashmir.

