Several Injured As Train Carrying Over 140 Passengers Derails In US

Multiple people were injured when a train derailed on Saturday in the US state of Montana, rail operator Amtrak said.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," the firm said in a statement, adding around 147 passengers and 13 crew were on board. Local media has reported several fatalities in the accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)