Month After Toxic Train Wreck, Another Derailment In Ohio

Twenty coaches of the freight train toppled off the tracks in Springfield on Saturday.

At least 20 coaches of a freight train toppled off the tracks in Springfield, Ohio, promoting authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. According to CNN, the accident involving the Norfolk Southern train took place on Saturday, a month after the company's toxic train wreck. No injuries were reported and no hazardous material was involved in the derailment, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson quoted by CNN. The incident happened around 5pm (local time) and road on State Route 41 was closed.

Drone footage from the scene showed the train coaches lying near the train tracks.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine confirmed he has been in contact with federal officials, as well as President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg after Saturday's train derailment.

"We don't believe hazardous materials were involved. @OhioEPA, @Ohio_EMA, & @OSHP are on scene supporting first responders. President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg called me to offer help from the federal government," Mr DeWine said on Twitter.

Late this afternoon an @nscorp train derailed in Clark County. We don't believe hazardous materials were involved. @OhioEPA, @Ohio_EMA, & @OSHP are on scene supporting first responders. President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg called me to offer help from the federal government. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 5, 2023

CNN said the company is working to find out what the train was transporting.

Fifty coaches of a Norfolk Southern cargo train carrying a hazardous chemical derailed on February 3, sparking a massive fire.

To avert explosion, the railroad conducted a controlled release of the chemicals, which discharged toxic and potentially deadly fumes into the air.

Hundreds of people in East Palestine, which has a population of about 5,000, were evacuated before the controlled released of the chemicals.

Some 3,500 fish meanwhile died along 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) of nearby streams after the accident.