'Stay Clear': Train Carrying Hazardous Material Derails In US

The derailment caused a small forest fire

A freight train carrying hazardous materials reportedly derailed in the state of Maine.

The Rockwood, Maine Fire & Rescue took to Facebook on Saturday and wrote, "Train derailment with fire north of Rockwood, Hazzard materials please stay clear!"

In another post, the Fire & Rescue team posted a photo that showed a derailed train and a fire burning in a snow-covered forest.

According to CBS, none of the hazardous materials aboard caught fire, according to railroad officials and state authorities.

A spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CPKC) told CBS News that the train derailed at about 8:30 a.m. Eastern time due to a track washout.

A "track washout" is a common phenomenon after a strong rainfall, it washes away ballast and roadway under the track.

Maine Forest Service (MFS) in a news release said that a "build-up of melting ice and debris" may have caused the washout.

The derailment caused a small forest fire that was later contained, MFS said. Three rail employees were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.