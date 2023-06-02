US To Put China At Centre Of Future Arms Control Efforts: Report

The last US-Russia arms control treaty is already moribund and due to expire in 2026. (File)

A top White House official on Friday will make the case for putting rising nuclear power China at the center of future arms control efforts with Russia.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will deliver a speech at the annual National Arms Control Association meeting in Washington outlining the Biden administration's attempt to navigate a rapidly shifting strategic nuclear landscape, senior officials said.

At the core of that puzzle is negotiating with China on its rapidly expanding arsenal and global presence, rather than solely focusing, as throughout the Cold War, on Moscow.

With the last US-Russia arms control treaty -- New START -- already moribund and due to expire in 2026, Sullivan will say that the United States is keen to forge a new treaty but that negotiating this won't be possible without factoring in China.

"We would be willing to live under limitations and participate in arms control, of course, post-2026, but a key variable in all of this is what... our engagement with China look like," one senior official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Biden administration needs to understand China's "willingness to sort of engage in more substantive dialogue with us because the size of their arsenal, the shape of their force, any shift in their policies will impact our own force posture in the future," the official aid.

That "of course will affect our ability to come to some sort of accord with the Russians" -- a reality that will have ripple effects through the other acknowledged nuclear powers, Britain and France.

With relations at rock bottom with President Vladimir Putin's Russia and currently at a near standstill with Beijing, a difficult path lies ahead.

"We have not been able to have this substantive engagement on strategic issues or nuclear issues that we've wanted," one official said, regarding outreach to China. "I think we're hoping that there's more renewed interest in diplomacy to stabilize the relationship now."

In February this year, Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in New START, a Cold War-era treaty which limits warheads and allows verification by both sides.

The State Department said Thursday that it has made reciprocal "countermeasures" by suspending various aspects of the treaty, including on-site inspections and exchange of data.

Another area Sullivan will discuss in his speech, officials said, will be "efforts to build norms, rules of the road, responsible behavior" in the AI, space and other high-tech fields.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)