"Illegal, Unjustifed": Russia Diplomat On US-Israel's Attack On Iran

Illegal, unjustified, barbaric - that is how Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in India, defined the ongoing Middle East conflict, adding that "no one is benefiting from this crisis."

Russia has strongly condemned the US-Israel war against Iran, warning of global instability, volatile oil prices and disruptions to critical supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

In a conversation with NDTV, the Deputy Chief of Mission, Babushkin, at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in New Delhi said the crisis has created deep uncertainty in global energy markets, even as India's imports of Russian oil have reportedly risen by 45 per cent this month.

Rejecting suggestions that Moscow stands to gain from rising crude prices, Babushkin said, "No one is benefiting. This crisis brings instability. Even high oil prices are disturbing local, regional and national markets." He stressed that both India and Russia are aligned in seeking "stable supply chains, stable pricing policy and predictable trading rules."

Amid concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit choke point, Babushkin indicated that Russia is actively engaged diplomatically to prevent further escalation that could threaten energy flows. "Our offer on how we can contribute to the peaceful solution is on the table," he said, noting that Russian leadership has reached out to multiple stakeholders including Israel, Iran, the United States and Gulf nations.

Highlighting the India-Russia energy partnership, he described it as "natural" and "mutually complementary," adding that increased Russian supplies could help stabilise not just India's economy but global markets. "Despite any rumours, we keep working on long-term arrangements," he said.

On the conflict itself, the Russian diplomat used strong language, calling the war "illegal" and "unjustified," and blamed "unilateral, aggressive actions" by Israel and the United States against Iran as the root cause. He dismissed claims around Iran's nuclear programme, saying there was no verifiable basis from international agencies.

"Civilians are suffering and public infrastructure is being destroyed, our unequivocal appeal is to urgently return to diplomacy," he said.

Babushkin also highlighted the role of BRICS, saying Russia is working within the grouping to build a coordinated response. He backed India's presidency efforts to formulate a joint statement reflecting the bloc's collective position on the crisis, signalling a broader multilateral push for de-escalation.

On the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year, he maintained that negotiations remain possible. "There is always space for negotiations," he said, claiming a peace deal was close as early as March 2022 but was derailed.

He alleged Western and NATO countries rejected Russia's security proposals and later encouraged Ukraine to continue fighting, adding that ongoing military support to Kyiv suggests not all parties are interested in peace.

As tensions rise across regions, Russia's position, as articulated by its envoy, underscores a call for urgent diplomacy, even as it deepens energy ties with partners like India and pushes for coordinated action through platforms like BRICS to stabilise the global order.