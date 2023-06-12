At Least 13 Shot, Stabbed Or Hit By Cars At Street Party In New York

The Police personnel who were on patrol heard gunshots several blocks away and rushed to spot.

At least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by fleeing cars at a street party in the Syracuse area of New York early Sunday (local time), New York Post reported citing police and a local report said.

Syracuse police spokesman Lt Matthew Malinowski in a press release said that hundreds of people had gathered on the 100 block of Davis Street in the city's west side when gunfire was heard at 12:22 am (local time). According to police, four people were shot, six were stabbed while three others were hit by vehicles driving away from the mayhem, New York Post reported.

The injured included three men and 10 women aged between 17-25 years. Malinowski said that all the injured victims are expected to survive. He stated that victims were found at the site of the incident or at area hospitals. Those who were shot included a 17-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, the report said.

The people had gathered for a block party advertised on social media, New York Post reported citing Syracuse.com. Speaking to the outlet, a neighbour said that a fight broke out just before midnight but ended quickly, then another scuffle erupted about 20 minutes later and dozens of gunshots rang out, New York Post reported.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said police personnel who were on patrol heard the gunshots several blocks away and rushed to the spot. He credited the quick response of police personnel for not more people getting injured, as per the report.

Joe Cecile said that people who were partying, included high schoolers, recent high school graduates and college students home for the summer, New York Post reported citing the outlet. As per the news report, permission was not issued for the party.

Meanwhile, at least nine people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District neighbourhood on Friday night (local time) in what police believe was a "targeted and isolated incident," CNN reported.

While addressing a press conference, San Francisco police Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said all victims are expected to survive the shooting which took place while "some sort of block party" was taking place, as per the CNN report. Police officers were called to the Mission District at around 9 pm (local time).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)