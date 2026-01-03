All About Delta Force: The Elite, Secretive US Unit That Captured Maduro

The US has carried out a major military operation in Venezuela, with President Donald Trump confirming that his counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of the country.

During the operation, explosions were heard in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, and in other areas, indicating that US forces carried out attacks on key targets. The mission was carried out by Delta Force, the US military's top special mission unit, CBS News reported.

What Is Delta Force?

Founded in 1977 and based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Delta Force is one of the most elite and secretive military units in the world. It operates under the US Army Special Operations Command and is answerable to the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). It is also known as 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta (1st SFOD-D).

Its structure is modeled after the British SAS (22nd Special Air Service Regiment), which inspired Delta's founder, Colonel Charles Beckwith.

Considering its gravity and super-secrecy of work, it has been rumoured to have used various names such as Army Compartmented Elements (ACE), Combat Applications Group (CAG) or Delta.

Delta Force Main Mission

The unit specialises in high-risk, high-value missions and is primarily tasked with counter-terrorism operations, hostage rescue, elimination and capture of terrorist threats, and special reconnaissance.

The unit is also trained in close protection for high-profile individuals and unconventional warfare, with operators skilled in sniping, close-quarters combat, explosives, and covert entry techniques. They are trained to handle operations on aircraft, trains, ships, and vehicles that enable them to intervene and take control of any scenario in any environment.

Delta Force Structure

Delta Force is divided into four main squadrons, and each divided into three troops - Recce/Sniper Troop, which handles intelligence gathering and sniper missions, and two Direct Action/Assault Troops that focus on attacking targets, raids, and high-risk missions.

Delta Force Operations

Most missions that Delta Force carries out are classified and only some operations have become public knowledge over time.

Some of the famous Delta Force operations are Operation Prime Chance, 2001 Hunt For Bin Laden, Baghdad Airstrike, Iraq Hostage Rescue, Operation Gothic Serpent, Somalia, Operation Urgent Fury, Grenada, and the Raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Who Can Join Delta Force?

Delta Force recruits only the most capable and determined individuals. It usually recruits soldiers from the US Army Special Forces (Green Berets) and the 75th Ranger Regiment. The selection process lasts three to four weeks.

Because the selection process is extremely rigorous, only a tiny fraction of candidates make it. Physical tests include a timed 18-mile night march carrying a 35-pound rucksack or a timed 40-mile march over rough, steep terrain carrying a 45-pound rucksack.

People who pass these tests enter the Operators Training Course (OTC), which lasts six months, to become elite operators ready for the most dangerous missions in the world.