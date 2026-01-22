US Used "Amazing" Sonic Weapons In Venezuela Raid, Suggests Trump

A "secret sonic weapon" was deployed by US military forces during the January 3 raid in Venezuela, where the country's sitting President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife were captured, Donald Trump has said.

The admission came after reports emerged that soldiers bled from their noses and vomited blood.

Speaking on NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight, the US president suggested no other country possessed similar technology. "The US has weapons nobody else knows about," Trump said, describing the raid as "an amazing attack," according to The Independent.

Asked if Americans should worry about the weapon's power, the President, without offering technical details, said, "Well, yeah... It's something I don't wanna... nobody else has it. And I say it's probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons."

Rumours around the use of a sonic weapon during the military attack circulated after the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared an alleged eyewitness account, said to be from one of President Maduro's own guards, describing what happened when the device was deployed.

The witness said he saw something launched that he couldn't really describe, but it felt like a very intense sound wave. "Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside," he added. He further stated that the device caused several soldiers to bleed from the nose and even vomit blood, with many collapsing and unable to stand.

Soon after Trump bragged about secret US weapons, Russia demanded more information about the device. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian intelligence agencies have been tasked with examining the president's remarks, according to The Global Times.

"We have the relevant services whose tasks include collecting and analysing information on this matter. They are doing their work. But in this case, it will probably still be necessary for us to hear clarifications about what the President of the United States means," he added.

Earlier this month, the US captured Maduro and his wife. Maduro now faces charges of narcoterrorism in the United States. He's pleaded not guilty.