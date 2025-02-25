"You Are Not My Boss": US Senator Blasts Elon Musk For "Justify-Your-Job" Mail

US Senator Tina Smith has lashed out at billionaire Elon Musk after he asked all federal employees to report what they worked on in the last week. She said she was on the side of the workers and "not the billionaire a****le bosses".

Tagging the Tesla CEO, she wrote, "I hate to break it to you but you aren't my boss. I answer to the people of Minnesota. But since you bring it up, I spent last week fighting to stop tax breaks for billionaires like you, paid for by defunding health care for moms and babies."

But since you bring it up, I spent last week fighting to stop tax breaks for billionaires like you, paid for by defunding health care for moms and babies. https://t.co/gzarLmg3Z5 — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 23, 2025

Earlier, Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), sent an email to federal workers with the subject line, "What did you do last week?" asking them to submit their accomplishments from the past week in five bullet points by Monday at 11:59 pm.

This came after Donald Trump praised him on Truth Social for doing a good job and asked him to be "more aggressive." The US President wrote, "Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive. Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately, to make it greater than ever before. MAGA!"

Not too long after taking office, Trump announced buyout offers to more than 2 million employees in an attempt to reduce federal spending. According to a memo from the Office of Personnel Management, the employees who leave their posts voluntarily will receive about eight months of salary until September, provided they choose to do so by February 6.

The Trump administration also fired 17 inspectors general from the federal government's largest agencies.