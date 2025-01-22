US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Meets Quad Ministers On 1st Day In Office

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his Quad counterparts - India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan's Takeshi Iwaya, and Australia's Penny Wong - at the US Department of State here on Tuesday.

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership among India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, committed to fostering an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

Rubio begins his work as US Secretary of State by meeting Quad Foreign Ministers on his first day in office. The Quad foreign ministers posed with Rubio in front of the flags of their countries before the meeting.

The foreign ministers of India, Japan and Australia were in Washington to attend President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Earlier in the day, US Vice President Vance swears in Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

The White House, taking to X, also confirmed his appointment as the Secretary of State.

"Congratulations to Marco Rubio on his unanimous confirmation as Secretary of State--the first in President Trump's Cabinet. America is back and entering a golden age," the White House said.

According to the White House, Marco Rubio is the son of two hard-working immigrants from Cuba. His father worked as a banquet bartender, and his mother balanced caring for the family at home while working in a factory, as a cashier, and as a hotel maid. Rubio saw firsthand how hard work, faith, and community helped his parents achieve the American Dream.

Born in Miami, Rubio was drawn to public service in large part because of his grandfather, who saw his homeland destroyed by communism. During his 14 years in the US Senate, Rubio fought to protect the freedoms and opportunities. Rubio also travelled to dozens of countries, met with countless foreign leaders.

On Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice President.

After taking the oath, Trump declared that the "golden age" of America had begun and today marks the 'Liberation Day' for the country.

The 47th US President further spoke on the inflation in the country and reiterated his earlier slogan of 'drill baby drill,' which refers to his promise of drilling for oil.

