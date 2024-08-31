US Rapper Fatman Scoop Collapses On Stage While Performing, Dies: Report

The artist suffered a medical emergency while performing on stage.

US rapper Fatman Scoop has died, his manager announced Saturday, after the 53-year-old artist suffered a medical emergency while performing on stage.

Scoop, best known for the hit tracks "Be Faithful" and "It Takes Scoop," collapsed on stage at Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut and was taken to hospital where doctors were unable to revive him, US media reported.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop," manager Birch Michael wrote on Facebook.

"You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me," Michael added above an image of the artist.

