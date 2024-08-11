Donald Trump ''A Genuine Danger To American Security'': Joe Biden

"Mark my words, if he wins... this election, watch what happens," Biden said (File)

President Joe Biden, speaking in his first televised interview since dropping out of the 2024 White House race, warned that Republican candidate Donald Trump was "a genuine danger to American security."

"Mark my words, if he wins... this election, watch what happens," Biden told CBS News in an interview broadcast Sunday.

"It's a danger, he's a genuine danger to American security. Look we're at an inflection point in world history. We really are... and democracy is the key."

