US President Joe Biden Mocked For 'Plans To Build Railroad Across Indian Ocean'

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden made another blunder this week when he talked about his administration's plans to build a railroad from the Pacific Ocean "across" the Indian Ocean. Mr Biden's comment quickly started circulating on social media where users mocked him saying it will be a "bold initiative". The video of his remarks, posted by several of his critics, have been viewed millions of views. The US President was speaking at the League of Conservation Voters Annual Capital Dinner on Wednesday.

BIDEN: "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean" pic.twitter.com/p3yvuaupsF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

According to the transcript of his address published on the White House website, President Biden said, "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. We have plans to build in - in Angola one of the largest solar plants in the world. I can go on, but I'm not. I'm going off-script. I'm going to get in trouble."

Members of the audience broke into brief laughter as Mr Biden continued his speech.

As soon as the short clip appeared on social media, a torrent of responses followed on social media.

"That is going to be a heck of a railroad," GOP consultant Matt Whitlock tweeted. "Put grandpa to bed," another of his critics from the Republican Party, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone, tweeted.

"Can't wait to take a train to India for my next business trip! Should be great," a third user said on Twitter.

A few months ago, Mr Biden had mistakenly praised China while delivering a speech to the Canadian Parliament.

"Today, I applaud China for stepping up," the 80-year-old President said during his visit to Canada, before immediately correcting himself and adding, "Excuse me, I applaud Canada... You can tell what I'm thinking - about China. I won't get into that yet."

He made the remarks while speaking about Canadian migration policies.