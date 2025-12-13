US Forces Raided Ship Headed To Iran From China In Indian Ocean: Report

A US special operations team in the Indian Ocean raided a ship headed to Iran from China last month and seized military-related articles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing US officials.

The cargo consisted of components potentially useful for Iran's conventional weapons, one official said, adding the shipment had been destroyed.

US forces boarded the ship several hundred miles off the coast of Sri Lanka, according to the newspaper, which added the vessel was later allowed to proceed.

