Trump Says Canada's Carney Wants To Make A Deal, Will Visit US Soon

Donald Trump said Carney "couldn't have been nicer and I congratulated him." He said the Canadian leader would come to the White House within a week.

Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to make a trade deal and will visit the White House within the next week.

"He called me up yesterday - he said let's make a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House after a televised Cabinet meeting.

Trump said this week's Canadian election sends a "very mixed signal because it's almost even, which makes it very complicated for the country. It's pretty tight race."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

