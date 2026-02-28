'Drop Arms Or Face Death': Donald Trump Warns Iranian Troops

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that American forces had launched "major combat operations in Iran", hours after Israel carried out what it described as "pre-emptive" air strikes on Tehran.

In a televised address, Trump framed the US action as a direct response to what he called "imminent threats from the Iranian regime".

He said, "A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people."

Further, he accused Tehran of orchestrating a decades-long campaign against American interests and personnel. "We're not going to put up with it any longer," he said.

In a pointed message directed at Iranian security forces, Trump issued a warning: “To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or, in the alternative, face certain death… Lay down your arms, you will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.”

'We're Going To Destroy Their Missile Industry'

The US President also outlined an expansive military objective, stating: “We are going to destroy their missiles and raise their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally obliterated. We're going to annihilate their navy.” He acknowledged the possibility of American casualties. “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war. But we're doing this not for now. We're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

He also reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons. "It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon. I'll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon."

Addressing the Iranian public, Trump said: "The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take."

He concluded by asserting that "no president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight," and that "America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force."

Explosions Reported Across Iranian Cities

According to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, besides Tehran, other cities including Isfahan, Karaj and Kermanshah were also hit in the Israel-US military action. Massive explosions were reported in the capital in the morning, though there has been no official confirmation of casualties so far. Meanwhile, Iran has vowed a "crushing response" to the recent aggression.

The escalation follows days of mounting regional tension. Countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and China had earlier evacuated embassy staff from parts of the Middle East and issued travel advisories amid concerns of a wider conflict. The Embassy of India in Tehran has also advised Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country by available means of transport.