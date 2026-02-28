US, Israel Launch 'Pre-Emptive' Air Strikes On Iran: What We Know So Far

Following weeks of peace negotiations and anticipation regarding a military strike against Iran, Israel launched 'pre-emptive' air strikes in Tehran on Saturday morning. "The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," said Defence Minister Israel Katz.

Massive explosions were heard in the Iran's capital in the morning, however, no update on any casualty has been issued so far. Besides Tehran, other Iraninan cities -- Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah -- were also hit in the Israel-US military strike, said Iran's semi-official Fars.

The attack comes after a US military build-up surrounding Iran. Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump said, "A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."

According to a Reuters report, citing an Israeli defence official, "The operation was planned for months and the launch date was decided weeks ago," the official added.

Following the attack, Iran has vowed a "crushing response" to the offensive.

Israel-Iran War: Here's what we know so far

1. An air strike happened near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, according to reports, 86-year-old Khamenei was moved out of Tehran earlier and taken to a secure location. In fact, he hasn't been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown.

2. According to an AFP report, citing the Kan public broadcaster, Israeli strikes on Iran were targeting "regime and military sites including ballistic missiles".

3. Both Iran and Israel have shut their airspace for commercial flights after the strikes in Tehran. Israel has also declared a state of emergency.

4. The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued an advisory asking all Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country by available means of transport. The Embassy of India in Israel has also issued an advisory, saying, "In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times."

5. Earlier, countries including the US, UK and China evacuated embassy staff in West Asia and issued travel advisories amid concerns about a regional conflict.