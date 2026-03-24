"Please", "Witch": Trump Makes Headlines, This Time For Typos In War Post

Known for sharing all sorts of updates on his social media platform, Truth Social, and making headlines, US President Donald Trump has found himself at the center of a new controversy. In a post regarding the US and Israel de-escalating war against Iran, Trump happened to make two spelling mistakes, giving fodder to social media trolls.

Trump on Monday announced that the US and Iran have had "very good and productive conversations" aimed at a full resolution of the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Trump said he has ordered the postponement of any and all planned military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days to allow the talks to continue.

The five-day peace period announced by Trump came with a caveat - it is dependent on the "success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."

US President's post began with a typo, as he wrote "I am please" instead of "I am pleased." Further, talking about the "in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations," expected to continue throughout the week, Trump misspelled "which" as "witch."

Post made at 4:35 pm (IST) was deleted, fixed and shared again at 4:53 pm. Trump thought he was quick to fix typos, but not fast enough to escape the eyes of social media users. He did leave a digital footprint, courtesy of people who took a screenshot of the post.

A social media user got a good laugh out of it and wrote: "Can you imagine the President of the USA making a spelling mistake in an official post? Lol."

Another wrote: "Of all the blunders what Trump has done so far, spelling mistake is an addition"

Of all the blunders what Trump has done so far, spelling mistake is an addition😂 — deepak (@deepak664646021) March 23, 2026

Public often wonder if world leaders handle their social media accounts themselves or if there is a team. Given the typos in the US President's post, a social media user said "Trump wrote this one personally."

Guessing Trump wrote this one personally given the typo. Witch instead of which and all in capital letters lol 😂 — Antony Drew (@AntonyDrew7) March 23, 2026

"Trump makes these posts by himself and he types it on a whim especially when he's emotional disturbed, it's not the first time he's making typo errors. He posts like he's on crack sometimes," commented another.

Guessing Trump wrote this one personally given the typo. Witch instead of which and all in capital letters lol 😂 — Antony Drew (@AntonyDrew7) March 23, 2026

Trump ends almost all his social posts with: "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J Trump."

A social media user took a dig at Trump in president's signature style and wrote: "'i am pleased' not 'i am please' is a spelling mistake by the current president who writes a grammatically incorrect social media post on a daily basis. Trump cannot even start a sentence without an error. Thank you for attention to this matter!"

‘i am pleased' not ‘i am please' is a spelling mistake by the current president who writes a grammatically incorrect social media post on a daily basis. Trump cannot even start a sentence without an error. Thank you for attention to this matter! pic.twitter.com/e76qKnzoTo — Kelvin Gunter (@DASGUNTA) March 23, 2026

This is not the first time Trump has made a typo. In a 2025 post shared by one Harry Sisson, US President misspelled his name as "Donakd."