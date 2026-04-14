"Indian Memes Are GOAT": Iran Mocks US' Hormuz Blockade With <i>'Dhamaal'</i> Video

Iran has dropped a new meme bomb on the United States as the Donald Trump administration blocked the pivotal Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, which is already under an Iranian chokehold. The Iranian consulate in Mumbai shared a clip of a popular scene from the 2007 Bollywood film 'Dhamaal', where actor Ritiesh Deshmukh's character is trying to outrun men chasing him by hiding behind the door of a house with no walls.

The video portrayed Deshmukh's character as the US and the men chasing him as Iran. Sharing the clip on X, the Iranian consulate in Mumbai said, "Indian memes are GOAT."

"GOAT" is a popular slang acronym for "Greatest of All Time", used to describe someone exceptionally skilled or the best in their field.

Iran's Meme War

Amid continued crossfire in the Middle East, Iranian diplomatic handles on X have launched a different kind of 'war' against the United States and Donald Trump -- using memes and takedowns posted.

Earlier, the Iranian consulate in Mumbai used a famous dialogue by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to jab at the US while also flaunting Iranian missile boats, calling them the 'Red Bees of the Persian Gulf'

"Funny how Trump kept claiming Iran's navy was 'finished'... now they're about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick. Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is only a trailer, the whole movie is yet to come out)," the consulate said in a tweet.

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa also shared a post depicting Trump in a musical-style video, where he is seen appealing to allow ships to pass through a blockade. In the clip, he says in a lyrical tone, "If you block me, then I block you." The post was captioned, "And today's popular music: 'blockade' by Trump."

And today's popular music: “blockade” by Trump. pic.twitter.com/7EYQ1nSTm7 — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 13, 2026

Several other such posts have been shared by Iranian missions across the globe, where the Islamic Republic mocked the US and Donald Trump, signalling defiance and strategic messaging amid escalating Middle East tensions and renewed focus on naval power dynamics.

What's Happening In Iran

The US-Iranian talks in Islamabad collapsed without a deal this weekend, leading to President Donald Trump announcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports. The global shipping community and energy traders have been on edge since Trump's announcement, leaving them scrambling to understand the fine print.

Enforcing the blockade is likely to demand significant resources from the U.S. Navy and could prompt concerns about military force and international law, experts said.

Supply chain analysts, meanwhile, stress that the restrictions could undermine the flow of oil, fertiliser, food and other goods to consumers already facing higher prices.