"No US Aircraft Shot": Washington Rejects Iran's Claim Of Attack Near Bushehr

The United States Central Command on Friday rejected Iran's claim of shooting down a US aircraft near Bushehr. The US gave a one-word reply "false" and added that all US air assets are fine.

Sharing a fact check on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the US Central Command wrote: "No US aircraft were shot down. All US air assets are accounted for."

Iran's state TV said early on Friday that a US aircraft was destroyed in Iran's Jam governorate in Bushehr, citing its governor Masoud Tangestani.

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This comes amid ongoing peace talks between the US and Iran, with a hope to end the war in the Middle East war which has been on for over 80 days now. On February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strike on Iran, killing Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran launched attack on Arab nations.

The two countries are "very close" to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would extend the current ceasefire by 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday.

Trump, however, is yet to sign a deal, Axios reported.

Under the proposed deal, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be unrestricted, with no tolls or harassment; Iran would remove all mines within 30 days, and the US would lift its naval blockade if commercial traffic resumes.

Iran has demanded investment fund of $300 billion for its "reconstruction program". The draft deal also includes a pledge that the two sides will commit to negotiating the fate of Iran's enriched uranium, The New York Times reported.

The MoU also seeks to allow for the release of some of Iran's frozen funds. Iran has an estimated $24 billion frozen in banks abroad and wants access to up to $20 billion.

The terms of the agreement also include a declaration of the end of war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and disposal of Iran's stockpile of about 970 pounds of uranium. Iran reportedly has another ten tonnes of nuclear material enriched to lower levels that negotiators would have to deal with.

Iran will suspend its nuclear program in exchange for a pledge from US not to increase sanctions while the two sides reach on final deal, the NYT reported quoting an Iranian official.