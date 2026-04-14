Iran Steps Up Meme War Against Donald Trump, Calls Him "Miserable Pirate Of The Persian Gulf"

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iranian diplomatic handles on X have launched a series of meme-based posts targeting US President Donald Trump, using satire and pop-culture style messaging.

The Iran Embassy in South Africa shared a post depicting Trump in a musical-style video, where he is seen appealing to allow ships to pass through a blockade. In the clip, he says in a lyrical tone, "If you block me then I block you." The post was captioned, "And today's popular music: 'blockade' by Trump."

Watch Video Here:

And today's popular music: “blockade” by Trump. pic.twitter.com/7EYQ1nSTm7 — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 13, 2026

In another post, Trump was portrayed as a pirate, with the caption, "The miserable pirates of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz." Through their post, they call Trump "Miserable pirate of the Persian Gulf." The post shows Trump stuck in middle of the sea.

The miserable pirates of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/bOzJy9K3Rb — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 13, 2026

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of the IR Iran in Mumbai also joined in with a post highlighting Iran's naval capabilities. The message read, "Red bees of the Persian Gulf yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up. Funny how Trump kept claiming Iran's navy was 'finished'... now they're about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick. Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai."

“Red bees of the #PersianGulf” yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up.



Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran's navy was “finished”… now they're about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick.



Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai 😏.#HORMUZ pic.twitter.com/Wu0FV5iMIc — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 13, 2026

Through memes and pop-culture satire, Iranian diplomatic accounts are mocking Donald Trump online, signalling defiance and strategic messaging amid escalating Middle East tensions and renewed focus on naval power dynamics.

The United States and Iran had held 21 hours of face-to-face talks in Islamabad on Sunday. The negotiations ended without a deal, leaving the status of a fragile two-week ceasefire uncertain. The talks were led on the US side by Vice President JD Vance, along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and ended without a deal after Iran declined to accept core American demands, particularly regarding its nuclear programme.