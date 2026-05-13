US Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Killing Best Friend On Wedding Day

A US man has been jailed for at least 30 years in prison after he killed his best friend and groomsman on the day of his own wedding. James Shirah, 24, a Michigan groom, killed Terry Taylor Jr. on August 30, 2024, with an SUV after an argument broke out hours after his wedding to Savanah Collier earlier that day, with celebrations continuing at a house.

Judge Khary Hanible of the Genesee County court handed down a sentence of 30 to 45 years in prison for second-degree murder, reduced from open murder, and 10 to 15 years each for failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving on a suspended, revoked or denied license. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

“Mr. Shirah, I believe that you are not a criminal. You are, however, a killer,” Judge Hanible said, according to a report in People.

Addressing the court, Shirah said: "The only thing I can do for the rest of my life is express my apology and remorse. I will forever be sorry."

During the defence, Shirah's attorney, Harrell Milhouse, claimed that it was an accident. "There was a fight, an argument, with alcohol involved. This is a situation where you have friends, lifelong friends, best friends and things get out of control," said Milhouse.

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Shirah's wife pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to a felony last month. She may seek a sentence under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act on May 26. If Judge Hanible approves, and Collier completes a term of probation, her criminal charge will be dismissed.

Taylor was a dad of three and expecting a fourth with his fiancee when he was killed by Shirah.

“We (myself and his family) are trying to give him the burial that he wanted and deserves. He was an amazing person so many people love him. This was completely unexpected and a lot of lives are affected by this loss,” Taylor's wrote at the time, as per a GoFundMe campaign.

The police stated that the incident stemmed from an argument between the newlyweds and the groomsman following the wedding celebrations at Flint Pizzeria.