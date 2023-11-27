Thailand Groom Shoots Dead 4 People Including Bride On Wedding Day, Kills Himself Too

11 bullets were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

A groom in Thailand went on a shooting rampage, killing four people including the bride, before shooting himself dead with a pistol at his own wedding party, BBC reported. The tragic incident took place on Saturday, November 25, at a village in Wang Nam Khieo district, in the north-eastern Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

According to the Bangkok Post, 29-year-old Chaturong Suksuk, a former soldier and paralympic athlete, was in a live-in relationship with Kanchana Pachunthuek, 44, for three years before deciding to get married. A traditional wedding ceremony was held on Saturday morning, followed by a feast. However, Suksuk left the wedding party suddenly amid the celebrations and returned with a pistol.

"They had an argument on private matters and Chaturong walked to his car and picked up a gun before shooting," said Matichon Wongbaokul, a police officer from northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province.

He fired shots that killed Ms Kanchana, her 62-year-old mother and 38-year-old sister. He also shot two guests, who were rushed to the district hospital. One of them died while another was seriously injured. The groom then shot himself and died instantly. 11 spent cartridges of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

A police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the BBC that the groom ''was quite intoxicated at the time'', but his motive remains unclear. The police are now investigating the case and collecting evidence.

According to the Straits Times, witnesses said the argument was triggered by the groom's insecurities, as he feared his wife would leave him for another man because of his disability.

Suksuk was a swimmer, who won two silver medals in the 2022 ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia and Cambodia. Local media reported that he was a Thai army ranger, and had lost his right leg while on patrol at the borders.

Gun violence is common in Thailand, where guns are readily available both legally and illegally. While mass shootings are usually rare, the attack comes months after a mall assault last month that left two dead.