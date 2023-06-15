US Man Charged After Accidentally Shooting Himself During Dream About Burglary

He is next expected to appear in court on June 29.

A man in the US' Illinois is facing firearms charges after he accidentally shot himself in the leg in his sleep while dreaming about a burglary, NBC News reported.

The incident happened on April 10, when deputies said they responded to a report of a Lake Barrington resident with a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived at the home, they found 62-year-old Mark Dicara with a gunshot wound to the leg, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

A tourniquet was quickly applied to Mr. Dicara's leg, as he was losing a significant amount of blood.

When cops questioned him, they found that Mr. Dicara had a dream about someone breaking into his home. In his dream, he retrieved his .357 Magnum Revolver and shot at the intruder.

When he fired, he shot himself instead and apparently woke up from the dream, the release stated. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound and later released.

''The round discharged from the firearm went through Dicara's leg and lodged itself into Dicara's bedding. Fortunately, the round did not travel through a shared wall with Dicara's neighbors,'' the release stated.

Authorities also confirmed during the probe that an attempted burglary did not happen at Mr. Dicara's residence, and there was no intruder on his property.

The man was arrested on a warrant Monday and is free after he posted a $150,000 bond, the sheriff's office said. He was charged with possessing a firearm with a revoked Firearm Owners Identification, and reckless discharge of a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

In Illinois, gun owners are required to have a Firearm Owners Identification card to legally possess firearms or ammunition, according to state police.

He is next expected to appear in court on June 29.