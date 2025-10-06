Thieves Break Into UP School During Dussehra Holidays, Leave Chalk Artwork Behind

A burglary at a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has left locals scratching their heads. The thieves stole items and left an array of artwork on the walls. The incident occurred in the Maniyarpur area of Bhitargaon during the Dussehra holidays. The school was shut at the time.

The burglars broke the school's lock and made off with two Bluetooth speakers, a Samsung charger, a Somersible starter box and a plastic chair. They even took the lock, according to a complaint filed by Principal Ranjan Mishra at the Saadh police station.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the school and began their investigation.

What caught attention was the chalk artwork the thieves left behind. They scribbled a cartoon associated with the government's 'Beti Bachao' campaign on the blackboard and walls, almost perfectly, Saadh Station In-Charge Avnish Kumar told NDTV.

Locals commented that the thieves were surprisingly talented in drawing cartoons.

Authorities speculated that the thief may have an interest in art and could possibly be a former student familiar with the school. The police have registered a case.

In a separate incident last week, a couple visiting a jewellery store in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, managed to steal a gold necklace worth Rs 6 lakh without the staff noticing. CCTV footage revealed the woman discreetly slipping the necklace into her lap, covering it with her saree, and eventually tucking it under her arm while continuing to browse.

The couple left the store, claiming they did not like any jewellery. The theft was only discovered later during routine inventory checks. Police have retrieved the footage and launched a search for the accused.