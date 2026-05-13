US Man, 41, Killed After Being Sucked Into Engine Of Frontier Airlines Aircraft During Takeoff

A 41-year-old man identified as Michael Mott died after being sucked into the engine of a Frontier Airlines aircraft during takeoff at Denver International Airport on May 8. Investigators later ruled the death a suicide caused by multiple blunt and sharp force injuries. According to officials, Mott breached airport security by scaling an 8-foot perimeter fence topped with barbed wire before entering the active runway area. Authorities said he was on the tarmac for less than two minutes before he was struck by the Los Angeles-bound aircraft, which was accelerating at around 139 mph, according to FlightAware.

The aircraft, an Airbus A321neo operating as Frontier Airlines Flight 4345, was preparing for takeoff when the collision occurred. The impact triggered a major engine fire and filled the cabin with smoke, forcing pilots to immediately abort takeoff, New York Post reported.

All 231 passengers and crew members were evacuated using emergency slides onto the runway. Twelve passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, and five were taken to hospital for treatment.

Airport CEO Phillip Washington said the airport's 36-mile perimeter fence remained intact despite the breach. Ground detection sensors had triggered an alarm shortly before the incident, but investigators initially believed the movement was caused by a herd of deer near the fence line.

Officials said automated security cameras alternated between tracking the wildlife and Mott, while deep ditches in the terrain temporarily obscured him from view.

Authorities are still investigating how Mott reached the secured area, as no vehicle connected to him was found nearby. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said investigators have not recovered a suicide note and are examining his recent movements, personal belongings, and electronic devices.

Mott was homeless at the time of the incident and had an extensive criminal record spanning more than two decades. Public records show repeated arrests beginning in his teens for offences including shoplifting and underage drinking before escalating to violent crimes.

In 2005, he was arrested for attempted murder involving a firearm but later pleaded guilty to second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, receiving a six-year prison sentence. While incarcerated, he faced another felony assault charge involving a weapon.

After his release, Mott continued to face multiple criminal charges, including domestic violence, burglary, assault on a peace officer, trespassing, resisting arrest, DUI offences, hit-and-run incidents, and violating protection orders. Court records also show he was charged with attempting to escape prison custody in 2017.

The incident is now being investigated by the Denver Police Department, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board.