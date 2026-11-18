The United States has lost its long-held status of having eradicated measles, as declining vaccination rates have seen cases of the dangerous and highly contagious virus soar around the country, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced Tuesday.

Mexico and Bolivia have also lost their elimination statuses, PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa told a virtual press briefing, while Guatemala is at risk of losing its designation following its own major spike in cases this year.

The outbreak in the United States -- its worst in over three decades, with more than 5,400 cases reported this year -- has prompted criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the crisis.

Medical experts have accused US President Donald Trump and his health secretary, noted vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr, of fanning distrust in vaccinations by repeatedly highlighting unfounded safety concerns.

The vast majority of cases have occurred among people who had not been vaccinated. At least 12 deaths have been reported since 2025 -- when the disease came roaring back -- mainly in young children.

Kennedy on Tuesday vowed to "stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain US measles elimination status."

"I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles," he wrote on X, referring to measles, mumps and rubella.

Trump notably signed an executive order, alongside Kennedy, earlier this year calling for the combination MMR vaccine -- the standard in the United States -- to be separated into individual shots, a move broadly opposed by physician groups as unnecessary and dangerous for public health.

"It's shameful, it's sad, it's scandalous," Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the US House of Representatives, told reporters Tuesday of the elimination status being rescinded.

"It's a direct result of the policies that have been pursued by the secretary of Health and Human Services (Kennedy): the vaccine denial, the failure to rely on science, and the fact that communities across the country...have been put into harm's way."

Measles elimination status does not mean there are no cases at all, but rather there has been no sustained spread of the virus for over a year.

'Year after year'

"For more than a generation, the United States kept measles at bay by vaccinating children, tracking the disease and responding quickly when cases emerged," said American Academy of Pediatrics President Andrew Racine, adding that the disease's reemergence is a "preventable failure to protect children."

Canada has shown progress in attacking its outbreak, with two consecutive months of no new cases, PAHO director Barbosa said, noting the trend must continue for a full year to regain its status.

Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and a rash, and in some cases more serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can lead to severe long-term health problems or even death.

The virus is transmitted through the air and is extremely contagious, remaining airborne for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area.

To curb its spread, experts say that the vaccination rate must hit at least 95 percent of the population. However, in the United States, the vaccination rate among kindergarten students was below 93 percent in 2025, with much lower rates in various local areas, especially among some conservative religious communities.

Several of the deaths in Pennsylvania and one death in New York have reportedly occurred among the Amish community.

Before the vaccine was developed in the early 1960s, measles killed hundreds of children each year across the US. It continues to claim tens of thousands of lives worldwide.

Paul Offit, an American pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, warned ahead of the PAHO's official announcement that measles cases would continue to spread unless vaccination rates return to higher levels.

"It's going to be back next year and the year after that. And until we get immunization rates up, it's going to continue to be back," he told AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)