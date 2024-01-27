US Alerts Bahamas Travellers After 18 Murders Reported This Month

The US embassy in the Bahamas has issued a travel advisory, alerting people against visits to the island nation this winter. A surge in violence, with 18 murders reported in January, largely attributed to gang-related activities, has prompted concerns about tourist safety.

US officials emphasised the severity of the situation, advising against any attempt to “physically resist” robbery. Travellers were urged to reconsider plans for a tropical getaway to the Caribbean destination.

“The US Embassy in Nassau advises US citizens to be aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024. Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets. Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders,” the embassy wrote in a release.

Visitors are advised to be extra cautious when walking or driving at night, with the US emphasising the need to keep a low profile, stay aware of surroundings, and avoid resisting robbery attempts. Travellers are advised to review and update their personal security plans in response to the growing security concerns in the region.

Addressing the recent surge in violence, Philip Davis, the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, announced measures to tackle the crisis, including roadblocks and covert police actions, as reported by the Nassau Guardian.

“This may make you late for your appointments, or delay plans you have, but this is a small price to pay for the collective benefit of having our streets made safer, and our lives less blighted by murder and other violent crimes,” he said.

Officials are also worried about unregulated water activities, saying they might lack safety measures. The State Department pointed out that some boaters have made risky choices in the past. Commercial boat operators can run their vessels regardless of weather forecasts, sometimes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

Earlier, the State Department raised its travel advisory for Jamaica to level three out of four, signalling a "reconsider travel" recommendation - the only higher threat being a "do not travel" warning. The department cites common occurrences of violent crimes, including home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides.

“Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts,” the statement warned. Travellers are advised to exercise caution and reconsider their plans for a trip to Jamaica.