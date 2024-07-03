US Independence Day 2024: Will Banks, Stock Markets Be Open On July 4th? Check Here

All federal offices will be closed, including from the legislature to the courthouse.

Fourth of July will mark the 278th anniversary of the founding of the United States (US). Since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, this day has been an important federal holiday in the US. In 1776, on this day, American colonies gained independence from British rule. Since then, every year, parades, fireworks, carnivals, fairs, political speeches and numerous ceremonies mark this day.

Notably, Independence Day this year arrives Thursday and several offices and businesses will be closed to commemorate the holiday.

What Will Be Closed?

All federal offices will be closed, including from the legislature to the courthouse.

State offices will also be closed, including courts and the legislature.

All major banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank, and JPMorgan Chase, will be closed, as per USA Today.

Stock markets will be closed. The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will also get the day off.

Post offices will be closed on July 4 and there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service available for the holiday.

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service and some store locations will be closed

Public libraries, U.S. warehouses and the Department of Motor Vehicles will also be closed.

What Will Be Open?