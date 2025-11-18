US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Nicaragua Over Immigration

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on people in Nicaragua who have enabled illegal immigration to the country, the State Department said on Monday, including the owners of transportation companies, travel agencies and tour operators.

The State Department said it has taken steps to revoke visas in some cases, according to a statement that did not provide specifics.

"Investigations indicate the entities these individuals represent facilitated travel through Nicaragua, enabled by the Nicaraguan dictatorship's permissive-by-design migration policies that destabilize the region and push illegal immigration to the United States," the department said.

"The Department is revoking currently valid visas and imposing other restrictions to ensure these individuals cannot enter the United States."

The Trump administration has carried out a massive crackdown on illegal immigration and ended temporary protective status for Nicaragua and a host of other countries. That status provides eligible migrants with work authorization and temporary protection from deportation.

In April, the United States imposed visa restrictions on more than 250 officials of the Nicaraguan government of President Daniel Ortega, citing human rights abuses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)