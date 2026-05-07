ICE Arrests Two Indians For Attempted Lewd Act On Child, $60,000 Theft Case

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released details of arrests made over the weekend, including two Indian nationals, Hemant Khann-Kumar and Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel, both of whom had prior criminal convictions in the United States.

According to the agency, Hemant Khann-Kumar, described as a "criminal illegal alien" from India, had been convicted in Contra Costa County, California, for an attempted lewd act upon a child. Patel, meanwhile, was convicted in Bradley County, Tennessee, for conspiracy to commit theft involving more than $60,000.

ICE said Patel was originally handed a six-year sentence, though it was suspended after he served less than a year in prison. "ICE took custody of him from the Bradley County Jail and will hold him pending removal proceedings," the agency said.

Rinkeshkumar Kaushikbhai Patel, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for conspiracy to commit theft over $60,000 in Bradley County, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/huPyeHZ4AU — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 4, 2026

The enforcement agency said the weekend crackdown targeted several undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records. Among those arrested were individuals convicted of crimes including manslaughter with intent to cause serious physical injury, sexual battery, and criminal sexual conduct involving minors aged between 13 and 15.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE never takes a day off," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "This weekend, ICE arrested numerous murderers, paedophiles, sex criminals, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and fraudsters. "Thank you to our ICE law enforcement for arresting these criminals from our communities. ICE is nice."

The list of arrests also included Farhan Ahmed from Pakistan, who was convicted in Queens, New York, of first-degree manslaughter with intent to cause serious physical injury.

What is an ICE detainer?

An ICE detainer is a formal request sent by the agency to local law enforcement authorities asking them to notify ICE before an undocumented immigrant in custody is released. The request allows ICE officers to assume custody once the individual has completed criminal proceedings or served their sentence.

After being transferred to ICE custody, individuals can be placed in immigration detention and may subsequently face deportation or removal proceedings.

