US House Passes Bills To End Shutdown, But Impasse Remains In Senate

Trump has threatened a veto of the legislation that would fund homeland security operations until February 8 and several other agencies through September because they do not provide any money for a wall.

World | | Updated: January 04, 2019 08:50 IST
Democrats now hold a majority in the US House of Representatives. (AFP)


Washington: 

The new US House Democratic majority today approved two measures that would end a two-week partial government shutdown, but an impasse remains as the bills provide no money for President Donald Trump's border wall.

Trump has threatened a veto of the legislation that would fund homeland security operations until February 8 and several other agencies through September because they do not provide any money for a wall that Trump has demanded by constructed on the US border with Mexico.

The Republican-run Senate has said it may not even vote on the legislation.

The new House speaker, veteran Democrat Nancy Pelosi, stood firm shortly before the vote saying no funding for a border wall would be made available.



