US Government Shutdown Exposes 'Chronic Flaws': Chinese State Media

Funding for federal agencies ran out at midnight on Friday in Washington after lawmakers failed to agree on a stopgap funding bill.
"What's so ironic is that it came on the first anniversary of Donald Trump's presidency on Saturday, a slap in the face for the leadership in Washington," China's Xinhua News Agency said in a commentary by Xinhua writer Liu Chang.
The commentary said that the Trump administration had "backtracked" on policies supported by his predecessor, Barack Obama, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and U.S. participation in the Paris climate agreement.
"If there was any legacy that has survived the transfer of power, it was the spirit of non-cooperation across party lines," the Xinhua commentary said.
While Xinhua commentaries are not official statements, they offer a reflection of Beijing's thinking.
"The Western democratic system is hailed by the developed world as near perfect and the most superior political system to run a country," it said.
"However, what's happening in the United States today will make more people worldwide reflect on the viability and legitimacy of such a chaotic political system," it said.
