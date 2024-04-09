US Flight Diverted After Dog Poops On Floor, Crew Spends 2 Hours Cleaning Carpets

The incident occurred on a flight which took off from Houston on Friday.

A flight bound for Seattle, United States, was diverted to Dallas after a dog pooped in the aisle of the plane. The incident occurred on a United Airlines flight which took off from Houston on Friday.

A Reddit user, gig_wizard, shared a picture of the mess on the flight on the social media platform. "Dog had messy accident in the aisle right in first class. Plane diverted to DFW. Ground crew spent over 2 hours cleaning carpets with paper towels," the user said. The incident was later confirmed by the airlines to Business Insider.

"Smell made me ill. Gate agents kept yelling at passengers and the cabin crew. The smell never quite went away. First class toilet declared unusable as the dog mess was apparently unresolved in there. Food went bad while on the ground so very few snacks left," the post continued.

According to the United Airlines website, pets are permitted on domestic flights as long as they can fit in a container under the seat, where they must stay at all times.

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

"I was on a flight once where there was a service dog. (Chicago to Allentown). Flight was turbulent. The moment that flight landed and got to the gate, and that exit door opened, that dog beat everyone off the plane and shat all over the jetway. We were delayed by 15 minutes getting off the plane as they had to clean it up. Kudos to the dog for holding it together," said a user.

"This was obviously not a small, lap-sized dog," commented a person.

A third user said, "I love my dogs and generally prefer dogs to people. That said, I am a firm believer that the only time a dog should be on a plane is when the owner is moving, and driving is not an option."

"And this is why dogs do not belong out in the open in public areas. You want to fly with your dog, put it in the carrier and keep it in the carrier from the minute you get to the airport until you get to your destination," another argued.

"I'm sorry but I flew for years without people bringing their pets on board. It's time to reverse this. If you can't fly without a pet don't fly. Take the bus," said a person.