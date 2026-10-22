US Farmer Finds Mysterious 11-Foot Metallic Object In Cornfield, Space Debris Suspected

A large, charred metallic object measuring around 11 feet in diameter has been discovered in a cornfield in Minnesota, US, prompting authorities to seek help from state and federal agencies to determine its origin and ownership. The object was found on October 14 by a farmer harvesting corn in rural Stevens County, about 140 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said the object was suspected to be debris from space, based on the charring observed on its surface.

"On October 14, 2026, at approximately 3:30pm, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office received a phone call of foreign debris that was found in a cornfield in Scott Township. Upon responding, deputies confirmed that a large, metallic object, approximately 11-feet in diameter, presumably a space object, was present in the cornfield," the police said in a press release on Facebook.

According to local news reports, the farmer estimated that the object had been lying in the field for around six weeks, based on the growth of the corn beneath it. Serial numbers were also reportedly found on the object, which could help authorities identify its owner.

The Sheriff's Office said it was working with several state and federal agencies to identify the debris, notify its owner and arrange for its removal from the field. Authorities also notified the Minnesota Duty Officer after the object was discovered.

Officials have said the object poses no danger to the public. However, its exact origin has not yet been officially confirmed.

Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who tracks rocket launches and objects in space, suggested that the object could be part of a Zhuque-2E rocket. An upper stage of the Chinese rocket re-entered Earth's atmosphere over Minnesota on September 15, making it a possible source of the debris.

Most space debris burns up as it passes through Earth's atmosphere. However, some larger or heat-resistant fragments can survive re-entry and reach the ground.

Such incidents have occasionally resulted in debris damaging property. In March 2024, a metal fragment crashed through the roof of a house in Naples, Florida. NASA later confirmed that the 1.6-pound fragment came from equipment released from the International Space Station.

Nobody was injured in that incident, although a person was inside the house when the debris struck. Authorities in Minnesota are now working to establish whether the newly discovered object is also a fragment of space debris and where it came from.