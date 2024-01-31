Nikki Haley Coins New Slogan 'Make America Normal Again' For US Elections

Nikki Haley coined a new slogan 'Make America Normal Again' for her campaign.

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday coined a new slogan -- Make America Normal Again -- as her campaign enters the critical phase ahead of the GOP's South Carolina Primary on February 23.

"Our campaign has been flooded with notes and emails from folks across the country who want to make America normal again. They know that we can do better than two 80-year-old names from the past. I'm fighting every day to make you proud – let's go!" Haley said as her team launched an aggressive campaign in her home state of South Carolina.

The two-term governor from South Carolina, Haley, 51, is trailing by more than 30 points against former president Donald Trump in her home state where the Republican presidential primary is scheduled for February 23. She is confident of making a strong showing in the South Carolina primary and then moving to Super Tuesday states in March.

"From California to North Carolina, from grandmothers to young parents, these Americans are tired of Joe Biden and Donald Trump's never-ending chaos and confusion. They don't want another Trump-Biden rematch. They want a leader who focuses on the American people, not their own personal pettiness," her campaign said Tuesday as it released a set of letters, mostly handwritten, to her from various parts of the country.

"Stay in the race Nikki!! This country, this nutty world, needs leadership with civility, compassion, and toughness. I think you are the only one in the presidential race that can bring that to the office. My wife and I are generational ranchers, both in our 70's, married 53 years, with kids and grandkids and sincerely counting on you to win the presidency this year," wrote Gary M.

"I want to encourage Nikki Haley to keep pressing on!!! We need a competent and committed leader to stay the course in the bid for the presidency. I'm an Independent and I have voted for the BEST candidate every election cycle and this year, it's Nikki!” said Mary A.

"Please stay strong! Stay in the race and keep your name out there! Your opportunity is coming. I think a lot of us just know that it is. Thank you, Nikki, for putting a sane, smart, thoughtful, and dignified face and mind and heart into the race. Thank you for what you do for America and the world! God bless you!" wrote Martha R.

"PLEASE DO NOT GIVE UP YOUR FIGHT!! In a world that's become crazy with strife, we need a level headed conservative leader to navigate us through the insanity! NO ONE is more capable than you are to right the ship, and heal this great nation! WE NEED you Nikki! This country NEEDS you! Our allies, and the beautiful people of this world need you! I don't want to see you give up, and I guarantee you there are millions more out there who feel exactly as I do!" wrote Michael B.

Staci J. H had a suggestion for Haley -- 'Don't quit!' "I encourage you to keep moving forward in your campaign. I am distressed that there may be another Trump/Biden race. In my opinion, neither of these men are people of integrity, and I am also concerned about their age in terms of the physical and mental stamina needed to run our country. We need you to stay in the race! Thank you for your spirit and determination!".

According to Fox News, her campaign has received an over 200 per cent increase in email traffic from supporters asking the candidate to stay in the race following former president Trump's primary victory in New Hampshire.

"In the last six days, the campaign has received more than 6,000 emails total with messages supporting the former South Carolina governor and saying things like, "You're the real Republicans only chance to be a normal political leader!" and "please do not quit!", the news channel said.

"Our campaign has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of grassroots support from across the country," Haley campaign spokesperson AnnMarie Graham-Barnes told Fox News Digital.

"The political establishment is trying to coronate Trump, but Nikki has never listened to the establishment. She listens to Americans, and their message is clear: Nikki is the last one standing between the Trump-Biden rematch that 70 per cent of people don't want to see," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)