Trump Says He Would Concede Defeat "If It's A Fair Election"

Donald Trump feels "very confident" about winning back the White House, the Republican said Tuesday after casting his Election Day ballot in Florida in one of the most contentious US elections in decades.

"I feel very confident," Trump told reporters at a voting facility in West Palm Beach, adding he believes he "ran a great campaign" against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Opinion polls show the race is a dead heat.

He also said he would be prepared to concede defeat after Tuesday's vote "if it's a fair election", while again raising concerns about the use of electronic voting machines.

"If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I would be the first one to acknowledge it. So far I think it's been fair," Trump, repeating a caveat that he has used many times on the campaign trail, told reporters after voting in Florida.

